Joe Kendrick spoke with Trout Steak Revival at the IBMA gathering in Raleigh last month, and we recorded their interview and a few songs. Fiddler Bevin Foley is a native of Colorado. Mandolinist/guitarist Steve Foltz and bassist Casey Houlihan both hail from Wisconsin. Dobro/guitar player Will Koster emigrated to Colorado after spending his youth near the forests and streams of Michigan. Banjo player Travis McNamara, the youngest member of Trout Steak, is from upstate New York.