WNCW’s intern Joshua Meng takes a turn at the wheel with this episode, hosting and producing our latest collection of standout new music here. From weekday favorites like The Wood Brothers and Keller And The Keels to artists you can hear on our ARC Overnight shows, like Nicolas Godin, Joshua presents an eclectic mix, including a Segue Of The Show with bluegrass pioneers The Stanley Brothers.

