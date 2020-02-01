Studio B Rewind, Sunday, February 2nd: Hogslop String Band and Young Mister at 7pm With Kim Clark

By Vicki Dameron 20 minutes ago
  • Band laughing and posing - young man smiling at photographer
    Hogslop String Band and Young Mister
    Hogslop String Band Image By David McClister

"We're having an old-time throwdown this week with the Hogslop String Band, the Nashville-based string band who arrived replete with a genuine washtub bass played by a guy named Pickle and a partying, fun-loving attitude," said Host Kim Clark, adding "We'll also share music from Young Mister, the Tryon, NC singer/songwriter whose album Sudden Swoon turned a lot of ears when we started playing it late last year."

Relax, unwind and enjoy WNCW live session highlights on Studio B Rewind, every Sunday at 7pm!

