The Tryon Fine Arts Center in western North Carolina has a unique program called the Pacolet Junior Appalachian Music Program. PacJAM provides an…
"On June 19th, 2020, The Nina Simone Project announced their capital campaign and plans for a new building in downtown Tryon that will house thousands of…
Described as a funny story of love and redemption, BRIGHT STAR, the Steve Martin, yes that Steve Martin, and Edie Brickell musical is being presented by…
Greetings! It's that time again - Spring Fundraiser 2020 is right around the corner! We have some incredible thank you gifts lined up for our funder from…
"We're having an old-time throwdown this week with the Hogslop String Band, the Nashville-based string band who arrived replete with a genuine washtub…
WNCW will broadcast live from The Pour House Music Hall in Raleigh, NC for one of this year's Bluegrass Ramble showcases at the International Bluegrass…
Nina Simone became one of the iconic singers of jazz and soul of the 1960s and a strong voice for Civil Rights. She got her start in her hometown of…
The Annual Tryon International Film Festival returns October 5th-7th. On this Friday Feature Interview from Sept. 14, 2018 - Festival Member Kirk…