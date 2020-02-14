Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, February 16 - Sugaray Rayford PLUS Stephane Wrembel at 7pm With Kim Clark

"We're covering a lot of territory this week, from Smith County Texas all the way to Paris, France," said Kim Clark. "Representing the Lone Star State is energetic bluesman Sugaray Rayford, who was here with his band to play songs from the album Somebody Save Me. Also, in a session from last spring, it's Stephane Wrembel, who grew up in Django Rhinehardt's home village and is taking Django's gypsy jazz in fascinating new directions." Wrembel has been sharing his a new album The Django Experiment V with fans worldwide. It was released January 23, 2020, marking the 109th anniversary of Rhinehard's birth. It's all on Listener-Powered Radio, WNCW - 887 FM and streaming online at wncw.org.