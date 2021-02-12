Related Program: 
Special During Celtic Winds: Rebroadcast of John Doyle in Studio B

John Doyle
Credit Cathy Peterson Doyle

Tune in to “Celtic Winds” on Sunday as we bring you our recent Studio B session with guitarist and singer John Doyle. The internationally revered Irish musician, a founding member of Solas who has had a wonderful career as a solo artist, collaborator, and producer the past couple of decades, visited Roland here on January 21st. It happened to be his 50th birthday! Also the 20th anniversary of moving from Ireland to the USA; he’s called Asheville home for most of those years. Join Tom Fellenbaum for “Celtic Winds” at Noon, and John Doyle with Roland at 1pm.

