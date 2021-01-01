Sundays noon to 3pm

Celtic Winds is one of the signature programs produced weekly at WNCW. From popular and emerging artists, to classic recordings gleaned from our large library, there is sure to be something different every week. Celtic music is an integral part of the musical heartland of Western North Carolina where WNCW is located, but it exploded onto the world stage during the revival of the last century, and is now recognized as a dominant force in the international music scene.

Join Richard Beard and Tom Fellenbaum as they bring the Celtic world to your doorstep with three hours of live music every Sunday at noon.

Why three hours of Celtic music every week? Because it’s WNCW!