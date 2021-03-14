Related Programs: 
New Tunes at Two Week of March 15: Esther Rose, Melissa Carper, Fretland and Jillette Johnson

New Tunes at Two Week of March 15

Monday: Esther Rose  How Many Times
Her last album was one of the WNCW’s Programming Staff’s favorite Americana releases of 2019. For this one she recruited Ross Farbre of the new wave synth band Video Age, bringing “a stereo pop glow to these new songs.”

Tuesday: Melissa Carper – Daddy’s Country Gold
Imagine if Billie Holiday were to make an album inspired by Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Bob Wills and the like. After a wonderful release with Rebecca Patek as the duo Buffalo Gals, we now get to hear a solo release from “Daddy” (so named by her bandmates because she knows how to “take care of ‘bidness”.)  

 

Wednesday: Fretland – Could Have Loved You
This the 2nd album from this Washington state band, bridging folk, indie-rock, and alt-country influences. Featuring the impressive vocals of Hillary Grace Fretland. 

        

Thursday: Jillette Johnson – It’s a Beautiful Day and I Love You
“This chapter of my life has been about quiet, stillness, gratitude, deepening relationships, and not running away,” the Nashville singer/songwriter says. “And this record has a lot to do with learning how to be in one place and how to feel freedom in that.”

 


 

Related Content

New Tunes at Two This Week: Charley Crockett, Fruit Bats, Menahan Band & Altin Gun

By Mar 8, 2021
New Tunes at Two: March 8

Monday: 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand
A moving tribute to Charley’s mentor, honky-tonk country singer James “Slim” Hand, who died last June. “I’m telling you,” Crockett said, “I didn’t meet Hank Williams, but I did meet James Hand.”

Tuesday: Fruit Bats – The Pet Parade

Eric D. Johnson’s latest LP is his 8th one, and addresses what he refers to as the beauty and absurdity of existence. Produced by Josh Kaufman (who along with Eric and Anais Mitchell comprise Bonny Light Horseman.)

New Tunes at Two This Week: David Gray, Andrew Marlin, Lake Street Dive & This Is The Kit

By Mar 1, 2021
David Gray, Andrew Marlin, Lake Street Dive, This is The Kit

This week on New Tunes at Two we'll explore four new releases.

Monday: David Gray – Skellig
A rather sparse, lush, warm mood from Wales’ Gray, inspired by the sparse, rugged, cold landscape of the rocky islands off of Ireland.

Tuesday: Andrew Marlin – Fable & Fire, and Witching Hour
Mandolin Orange’s mandolinist has released two all instrumental, all acoustic albums this month. Fable & Fire was recorded at Asheville’s Echo Mountain Studios.