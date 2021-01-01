WNCW's Music Mix with Joe Kendrick

Mondays at noon

Joe Kendrick mixes a unique blend of Americana, blues, roots, jazz, Celtic, world music and more (waaaaaay more) to spice your lunch hour and keep your afternoon jumping! If WNCW gave out superlatives, Joe would likely be voted "Most likely to play Yo La Tengo and Raymond Scott in the same set". Special features include New Tunes at 2 (spotlighting a new album with 3 songs in the mix, which happens Mondays through Thursdays in the 2 o'clock hour) as well as live performances from WNCW's world-famous Studio B.