New Tunes at Two This Week: Lucero, Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne and More

This Week on New Tunes at Two we'll explore four new releases.

On Monday, join us as we explore the newest from Lucero, When You Found Me. Memphis rockers Lucero, fronted by Ben Nichols, incorporate some 80’s influences into this new one, as well as a broad array of characters and life-changing events covered in these songs. And we’ve also got a podcast about it! Courtesy of Southern Songs and Stories: https://www.wncw.org/post/southern-songs-and-stories-twenty-years-new-sound-and-different-kind-heartbreak-lucero

Tuesday brings the self-titled album by Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno. A foundation of old-time and classic country run throughout this wonderful debut (Vivian is the daughter of James Leva and Carol Elizabeth Jones, and Riley has performed with such artists as Elvis Costello, Rhiannon Giddens, and Bruce Molsky), and Cajun roots great Joel Savoy produced this in his Louisiana studio.

On Wednesday, we'll check out Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Hitchhiking to California. NC’s own Alan Bibey has been an award-winning bluegrass musician with BlueRidge, IIIrd Tyme Out, and nowadays Grasstowne, and this new collection features great pickin’ from Justin Jenkins (banjo), Tony Watt (guitar), Kati Penn (fiddle), Ron Stewart (guitar and fiddle), and Zak McLamb (bass).

Wrapping up the week's releases on Thursday will be Maverick Thinker by William the Conqueror. Discover this indie-rock power trio from Cornwall, England along with us. You might hear influences as wide-ranging as Nirvana, Neil Young, Johnny Cash, Speedy Ortiz, and Pavement.

Join us for New Tunes at Two Monday through Thursday during the 2pm hour and we'll check out these new tunes together.