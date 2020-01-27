More to the Story: Buncombe County Education News

Education Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times- Brian Gordon was guest on this edition of More To The Story to discuss some of the latest topics concerning education in Buncombe County. Gordon talks about 'Can the state's leaders get a budget in place that will fully fund schools' and 'A proposed charter school that would be an option for low-income students.' This conversation was originally aired Jan. 22nd.

Posted by Host and Producer of More to the Story, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host