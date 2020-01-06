Friday Feature: Isothermal Community College Update

President of Isothermal Community College, Walter Dalton was guest on this segment of 'The Friday Feature' to recap 2019 at the school and look ahead to a promising bright future. Dalton discusses on going studies and newer ones and how they are expanding through new buildings on campus in Rutherford County and new growth coming to its Polk Co. campus. This interview originally aired Dec. 20, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host