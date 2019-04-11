Friday Feature: The Connect Beyond Festival

You may have missed this year's Connect Beyond Festival in Asheville that was just held. However, by listening to this WNCW Friday Feature Interview of the Week - get a recap of this growing event to provoke thought and ideas, while touching on the arts, music, documentary film, and much more. Our conversation is with the Founder of Connect Beyond, thats been compared to South By Southwest, Jessica Tomasin. Plan to be a part of 202o's event! The interview originally aired March 29, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature- Paul Foster, who serves as WNCW Senior Producer, News & PSA Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host