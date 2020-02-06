Asheville's Civic Center Has A New Name

For many years this downtown Asheville venue has hosted concerts, conferences, trade shows, sporting events and more, attracting attendees from all over western North Carolina. What had been known in recent year's as the U.S. Cellular Center has now become 'Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville' - the same Harrah's that oversees Harrah's Cherokee Casino. The Center's General Manager Chris Corl was our guest to talk about what has happened and to preview exciting additions for the future.

The interview first aired on Jan. 17, 2020.

Posted by The Friday Feature Host and Producer, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host