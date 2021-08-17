© 2021
New Tunes at Two

New Tunes at Two Monday 8/16: George Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Reissue

Published August 17, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT
George Harrison All Things 50th Cover.jpg

It was the first official album release by a Beatle following the band’s breakup, and the triple-LP collection not only lived up to the hype, but has withstood the test of time. Son Dhani Harrison, engineer Paul Hicks, and others have stripped away some of the layers and reverb Phil Spector had added that didn’t stand up so well, plus there are plenty of wonderful early demo versions of the songs that are most engaging.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
