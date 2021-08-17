New Tunes at Two Monday 8/16: George Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Reissue
It was the first official album release by a Beatle following the band’s breakup, and the triple-LP collection not only lived up to the hype, but has withstood the test of time. Son Dhani Harrison, engineer Paul Hicks, and others have stripped away some of the layers and reverb Phil Spector had added that didn’t stand up so well, plus there are plenty of wonderful early demo versions of the songs that are most engaging.