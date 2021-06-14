© 2021
New Tunes at Two

New Tunes at Two Wednesday: Frank Evans & Ben Plotnick – Madison Archives

Published June 14, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT
Evans plays banjo for the Slocan Ramblers, and Plotnick is the fiddler for The Fretless as well as Oliver the Crow. A wonderful blend of traditional and modern string-band styles on this all instrumental album.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
