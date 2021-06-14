New Tunes at Two Wednesday: Frank Evans & Ben Plotnick – Madison Archives
Published June 14, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT
Evans plays banjo for the Slocan Ramblers, and Plotnick is the fiddler for The Fretless as well as Oliver the Crow. A wonderful blend of traditional and modern string-band styles on this all instrumental album.
