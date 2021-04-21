© 2021
Conversation with WFAE Government and Political Reporter, Steve Harrison

Published April 21, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT
Guest- WFAE (Public Radio Charlotte) Government and Political Reporter Steve Harrison. Steve went over Charlotte City Council's differences on possible single family home rezoning, bills about voting rights in N.C., and a Covid-19 vaccinations update. This conversation originally aired March 17, 2021.

