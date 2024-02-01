WNCW and Earl Scruggs Center Partner With New Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Documentary Series

WNCW will air the special hour-long broadcast “Carolina Gospel” Tuesday February 20 from 7-8pm, with host and producer Kevin Washington’s celebration of the gospel music genre, seen through a regional lens. Kevin features conversations from local voices within the western North Carolina gospel music community including Clarence “CQ” Quarles local gospel radio host; Dr. Charlene Robbins PhD, pastor of the Boyd Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Lake Wylie, SC; Dee Hunt, a member of Shelby, NC’s gospel quartet, The Keys of Harmony; and Billy C. Wirtz, host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Rhythm Revival. Hear their stories and insights about gospel music and its impact regionally and beyond. We also dive deep into the rich music and many artists of the gospel tradition, past and present. Tune in to WNCW on Tuesday, February 20th from 7 to 8pm on grassroots radio WNCW for this special presentation on gospel music.

In addition, WNCW is partnering with the Earl Scruggs Center in nearby Shelby, NC, to produce a panel discussion with audience participation which will include screening of select clips of the Gospel documentary series in this free public event:

“The Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW presents “Carolina Gospel: An Exploration of the Sacred Sounds of the Piedmont ”. This one-of-a-kind program featuring a live quartet and panel discussion, is being produced in conjunction with the newest PBS documentary Gospel featuring Henry Louis Gates Jr. Join panelists Tom Hanchett, Omar Porter, Rev. Billy Houze, and Kevin Washington with moderator Joe Kendrick as they uncover the rich cultural impact of this dynamic genre of music on those living in the North Carolina Piedmont. In conjunction with the panel discussion will be a screening of segments of the new PBS documentary and performances from a live gospel quartet. Be sure to register in advance atwww.earlscruggscenter.org as space will be limited.”

The program is slated for February 24th at 2pm.

Link to make your free reservation here: http://earlscruggscenter.org/event/the-earl-scruggs-center-and-wncw-presents-carolina-gospel-an-exploration-of-the-sacred-sounds-of-the-piedmont/