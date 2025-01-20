© 2025 WNCW
Thursday 1/23: Evan Nicole Bell – Shades of Blue

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 20, 2025 at 10:32 AM EST

She grew up in Texas and Maryland, and after getting her Bachelor’s degree at Duke, went on to get a graduate certificate from the University of California, Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy, and is also an award-winning documentary photographer. Musically, her biggest fans might be Queen of the Blues Koko Taylor and guitar great Jimi Hendrix. Leave it to a fan of Evan’s to describe this new one further, singer/songwriter Todd Snider!: “I got this album a week ago and have not stopped playing it. It’s like Prince meets Lightnin Hopkins (who her uncle played with). I want to recommend this album and suggest y’all keep and eye out for this young woman. This is her first album.”
New Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
