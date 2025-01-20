Thursday 1/23: Evan Nicole Bell – Shades of Blue

She grew up in Texas and Maryland, and after getting her Bachelor’s degree at Duke, went on to get a graduate certificate from the University of California, Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy, and is also an award-winning documentary photographer. Musically, her biggest fans might be Queen of the Blues Koko Taylor and guitar great Jimi Hendrix. Leave it to a fan of Evan’s to describe this new one further, singer/songwriter Todd Snider!: “I got this album a week ago and have not stopped playing it. It’s like Prince meets Lightnin Hopkins (who her uncle played with). I want to recommend this album and suggest y’all keep and eye out for this young woman. This is her first album.”

