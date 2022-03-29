© 2022 WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Band of Heathens – Remote Transmissions, Volume 1

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 29, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT
Band of Heathens Remote Transmissions V. 1.jpg

BOH had been doing a regular string of livestreams during the pandemic, which eventually included great guests on a weekly basis, collaborating on some of their favorite classic rock covers just for fun. Margo Price, Hayes Carll, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and others covering the likes of The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, and The Temptations. They weren’t planning on it becoming an album, until it basically became one!
