Higher Ground: A Four-Part Special Report on Two Years of Helene Recovery

Two years ago this month, Hurricane Helene tore through western North Carolina. This 3-part special report, "Higher Ground" we take a look at what broke, what's been rebuilt, and what two years of recovery actually looks like on the ground. In this opening chapter, we go back to the moment it started — inside the room where one county had to decide how to warn a quarter million people that their homes were no longer safe, and to a much smaller town an hour and a half away that came within inches of losing its dam.

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