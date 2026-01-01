Dylan Henson is a full-time news producer who helps create daily newscasts and contributes to breaking news coverage across the Carolinas. He is also WNCW's part-time Morning Edition host. He hosts WNCW's More to the Story, where he produces long-form reporting and special projects exploring issues affecting Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. A graduate of Appalachian State University with a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media/Broadcasting and a minor in Media Studies, Dylan's interests include investigative journalism, public affairs, and community-focused reporting that goes beyond the headlines.