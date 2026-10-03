Spartanburg Cares

Big Brain Theatre is hosting a fundraiser for Spartanburg Shares | A Medical Loan Closet this Saturday evening for our from 5-9 at The Beerded Cork in Spartanburg. Big Brain Theatre will perform live improv comedy and Matthew Kelly is providing live music. This fundraiser is the brainchild of one of Spartanburg Shares' volunteers, Vickie Steighner, whose birthday will also be celebrated!

Spartanburg Shares is a medical loan closet that assists any Spartanburg County resident needing durable medical equipment. The nonprofit lends equipment to clients with temporary needs, those without the means to purchase it, and anyone lacking adequate healthcare. Spartanburg Shares holds a unique position as the only nonprofit medical loan closet in South Carolina, one of three in the Carolinas, and one of only a few across the country. The organization was founded in 2011 and has operated since October 2012. It is located downtown at 137 S. Dean St., Spartanburg, SC 29302. Clients may keep equipment for up to 90 days with possible extensions depending on inventory and need. Office hours are Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on Spartanburg Shares, visit www.spartanburgshares.org.

For more information on Big Brain Theatre, visit www.bigbraintheatre.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to Lead Volunteer Coordinator and Spokesperson Evan Carr at (864) 266-1749 or info@spartanburgshares.org.