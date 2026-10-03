Our Fall Fund Drive is October 10-16, but you don't have to wait to claim your swag!

Our fall T-shirt has a cosmic-cowgirl vibe, printed on a limited-edition shirt color from Recover Brands. It can be yours for a $90 donation here. This year, we also have a WNCW zip-up fleece and ankle socks to keep you cozy as the temperatures fall. Our 30th volume of Crowd Around the Mic is available for a reduced donation level of $100 until our drive officially starts on October 10th. Get yours here. You can find all thank-you gifts here.

Got enough stuff? You can donate here if you don't require a thank-you gift. You can also become a monthly sustainer here, or become a Diamond, Platinum, or Double Platinum Member here.

All donations made during the pre-drive will be entered into all of the daily fund drive drawings next week. If you are a monthly sustainer, you are automatically entered into all drawings.