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WNCW T-shirt $90

WNCW
Published September 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT

Recover Brands

50% Upcycled Cotton

50% Recycled PET

Unisex sizes S - XXXL

From Recover Brands: Our EC100 - Milky Way Eco T-Shirt is proudly part of our Recover L.A.B. initiative, where we test new styles, colors, and materials as we continue to push the bounds of truly sustainable textiles.

This product explores a new colorway inspired by the Milky Way Galaxy. Made from a 50/50 blend of recycled cotton and recycled polyester, it features a black base with heathering of purple, red, yellow, white, and blue. The result is a space-dyed effect that gives our core EC100 - Short Sleeve T-Shirt a one-of-a-kind look - all without the use of dyes.

Size Chart is below the donation form.