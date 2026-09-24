Crowd Around the Mic Volume 30 $100 Pre-Drive Special!

Complete your collection with this 2-CD compilation of some of the best sessions from Studio B in 2025-20265. Yours for a minimum donation of only $100 now during Pre-Drive through October 9th at midnight. The donation amount will increase to $120.

Song list is below the donation form.

Crowd Around the Mic Volume 30

Disc One

1. John Cowan “Four Days Of Rain”

2. Railroad Earth “Keep Your Eyes Open”

3. Duncan Wickel and David Brown “Mouse in the Kitchen Set”

4. Emily Scott Robinson “Appalachia”

5. Drunken Prayer “I’ve Just Seen the Rock of Ages”

6. Jacoozy “Hurry”

7. Paul Thorn “Chicken Wing”

8. Sweet Megg “West End Blues”

9. Larry Keel and Jon Stickley “Take the Air”

10. Trey Hensley “Can’t Outrun The Blues”

11. Darren Nicholson “Any Highway”

12. The Get Right Band “two”

Disc Two

1. Cary Hudson and Anna Hudson “Blue Canoe"

2. The Wood Brothers “The Trick”

3. India Ramey “Dead To Me”

4. Brennen Leigh “Dumpster Diving”

5. Eilen Jewell “Rich Man’s World"

6. Steep Canyon Rangers “Some Days”

7. The Slocan Ramblers “Bill Fernie”

8. Rakish “765”

9. Tanasi “Get Up / Ore Mi Kini Se”

10. Shelby Means and Maya de Vitry “Up On The Mountain”

10. ISMAY “Half Truth”

11. Billy Martin, Matt Glassmeyer, Jon Goldberger “January Untitled”

