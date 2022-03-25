© 2022 WNCW
Monday morning, following the Ten O’Clock Doc set: Chris Austin Songwriting Contest Winners

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
2021 with Aaron Burdett at MerleFest.jpg
Martin Anderson with Aaron Burdett at Merlefest 2021

MerleFest is one month away, and one of the traditions at this Wilkesboro festival has been the introduction of new singer/songwriters in bluegrass, country, gospel, and “general” categories, in this nationally-drawn competition. It’s named after a Boone native whose life was cut short in a plane crash with other members of Reba McEntire’s band in 1991. Jim Lauderdale, Mark Bumgarner, Arnold Lakey, and many others have served as judges and organizers over the years. Tune in as Martin plays some of the winners from both 2020 and 2021 on Monday morning.

