This Oakland, CA funk and soul band has spent the last six years working on this album’s recording and mixing, and we think it was worth the wait. Lead vocalist Daryl “The Gata” Norcott has a tight band, with the Monophonics horns and other great guests. Another fine new recording on 8-track tape (on a Tascam 388, as seen on the cover), for that old-school analog sound.

