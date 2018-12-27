WNCW's Top 100 2018 - Thank You For Your Votes! Click On This Title For Top 100

By Stephanie Webb 13 minutes ago
  • John Prine
    John Prine "The Tree of Forgiveness"

Top 100 - 2018

Click here to see staff results.

  1. John Prine - The Tree of Forgiveness 
  2. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - Live From the Ryman 
  3. Steep Canyon Rangers - Out in the Open 
  4. Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You 
  5. Marcus King Band - Carolina Confessions 
  6. Bob Dylan - More Blood, More Tracks 
  7. Willie Nelson - Last Man Standing 
  8. Town Mountain - New Freedom Blues 
  9. Tellico - Woven Waters 
  10. Courtney Barnett - Tell Me How You Really Feel 
  11. Wood Brothers - One Drop of Truth 
  12. Doc Watson - Live at Club 47 
  13. Amanda Shires - To the Sunset 
  14. Tom Petty - An American Treasure 
  15. Songs From the Road Band - Road to Nowhere 
  16. Donna the Buffalo - Dance in the Street 
  17. Lake Street Dive - Free Yourself Up 
  18. Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour 
  19. Samara Jade - Wave of Birdsong 
  20. Del McCoury Band - Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass 
  21. David Byrne - American Utopia 
  22. Chris Stapleton -- From a Room, Vol. 2 
  23. Darby Wilcox and The Peep Show - 11:11 
  24. Mark Knopfler - Down the Road Wherever 
  25. Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite - No Mercy in This Land 
  26. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - Tearing at the Seams 
  27. Boz Scaggs - Out of the Blues 
  28. River Whyless - Kindness, A Rebel 
  29. Old Crow Medicine Show - Volunteer 
  30. Travelin' McCourys - Travelin' McCourys 
  31. Darrell Scott - Live at the Station Inn 
  32. Amos Lee - My New Moon 
  33. I'm With Her  - See You Around 
  34. Calexico - The Thread That Keeps Us 
  35. Hot Rize - 40th Anniversary Bash 
  36. Rosanne Cash - She Remembers Everything 
  37. Trampled By Turtles - Life is Good on the Open Road 
  38. First Aid Kit - Ruins 
  39. Neko Case - Hell-On 
  40. Richard Thompson - 13 Rivers 
  41. Earls of Leicester - Live at the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame 
  42. Leftover Salmon - Something Higher 
  43. Elvis Costello & the Imposters - Look Now 
  44. War and Treaty - Healing Tide 
  45. Jim Lauderdale - Time Flies 
  46. Aaron Lee Tasjan - Karma For Cheap 
  47. Mavis Staples - If All I Was Was Black 
  48. Courtney Marie Andrews - May Your Kindness Remain 
  49. Alejandro Escovedo - The Crossing 
  50. Ashley Heath & Her Heathens - Where Hope Never Dies 
  51. Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore - From Downey to Lubbock 
  52. Paul Simon - In the Blue Light 
  53. Decemberists - I'll Be Your Girl 
  54. Loretta Lynn - Wouldn't It Be Great 
  55. American Aquarium - Things Change 
  56. Peter Rowan - Carter Stanley's Eyes 
  57. Angelique Kidjo - Remain in Light 
  58. Malcolm Holcombe - Come Hell Or High Water 
  59. Jayhawks - Back Roads and Abandoned Motels 
  60. Mipso - Edges  Run 
  61. Shay Martin Lovette - Swift Drifter 
  62. Cordovas - That Santa Fe Channel 
  63. Matt Fassas - Trip 
  64. Brew Davis - Brew Davis 
  65. Sarah Shook & the Disarmers - Years 
  66. Asleep at the Wheel - New Routes 
  67. Ry Cooder - The Prodigal Son 
  68. Charles Bradley - Black Velvet 
  69. Punch Brothers - All Ashore 
  70. David Wilcox - The View From the Edge 
  71. Jimi Hendrix - Both Sides of the Sky 
  72. Chuck Brodsky - Them and Us 
  73. Toubab Krewe - Stylo 
  74. Van Morrison - Versatile 
  75. Iron & Wine - Weed Garden 
  76. Mountain Heart - Soul Searching 
  77. Charley Crockett - Lonesome As a Shadow 
  78. Amy Ray - Holler 
  79. Father John Misty - Gods Favorite Customer 
  80. Van Morrison & Joey DeFrancesco - You're Driving Me Crazy 
  81. Eleanor Underhill - Navigate the Madness 
  82. John Hiatt - The Eclipse Sessions 
  83. Stray Birds - Let It Pass 
  84. Phosphorescent - C'est La Vie 
  85. Death Cab For Cutie - Thank You For Today 
  86. Gibson Brothers - Mockingbird 
  87. Neil Young - Roxy: Tonight's the Night Live 
  88. Paul McCartney - Egypt Station 
  89. Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Poor Until Payday 
  90. Rodney Crowell - Acoustic Classics 
  91. Brent Cobb - Providence Canyon 
  92. Bottle Rockets - Bit Logic 
  93. AJ Ghent - The Neo Blues Project 
  94. Band of Heathens - A Message From the People Revisited 
  95. Cat Power - Wanderer 
  96. John Coltrane - Both Directions at Once: The Lost Album 
  97. Southern Culture on the Skids - Bootleggers Choice 
  98. Anderson East - Encore 
  99. Devil Makes Three - Chains Are Broken 
  100. Neil Young & Promise of the Real - The Visitor 
Tags: 
Top 100
top 100 2018

Related Content

WNCW's Top 100 of 2018 on Thursday, December 27th & Friday, December 28th

By Martin Anderson Dec 20, 2018
Top 100

The music has been released, the votes have been collected...now it's time to count'em on down! Join us as we unveil this year's Top 100 albums, as selected by WNCW listeners and music hosts. It starts just past 9am, and we'll get to #1 a little before 6, with likely a few cuts from the top few. We'll play different tunes from each album on Friday, so we encourage you to listen to both days' worth. Thanks to everyone who voted and helped us come up with this terrific, diverse playlist!