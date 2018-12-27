WNCW's Top 100 2018 - Thank You For Your Votes! Click On This Title For Top 100

Top 100 - 2018
Click here to see staff results.
- John Prine - The Tree of Forgiveness
- Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - Live From the Ryman
- Steep Canyon Rangers - Out in the Open
- Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
- Marcus King Band - Carolina Confessions
- Bob Dylan - More Blood, More Tracks
- Willie Nelson - Last Man Standing
- Town Mountain - New Freedom Blues
- Tellico - Woven Waters
- Courtney Barnett - Tell Me How You Really Feel
- Wood Brothers - One Drop of Truth
- Doc Watson - Live at Club 47
- Amanda Shires - To the Sunset
- Tom Petty - An American Treasure
- Songs From the Road Band - Road to Nowhere
- Donna the Buffalo - Dance in the Street
- Lake Street Dive - Free Yourself Up
- Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
- Samara Jade - Wave of Birdsong
- Del McCoury Band - Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass
- David Byrne - American Utopia
- Chris Stapleton -- From a Room, Vol. 2
- Darby Wilcox and The Peep Show - 11:11
- Mark Knopfler - Down the Road Wherever
- Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite - No Mercy in This Land
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - Tearing at the Seams
- Boz Scaggs - Out of the Blues
- River Whyless - Kindness, A Rebel
- Old Crow Medicine Show - Volunteer
- Travelin' McCourys - Travelin' McCourys
- Darrell Scott - Live at the Station Inn
- Amos Lee - My New Moon
- I'm With Her - See You Around
- Calexico - The Thread That Keeps Us
- Hot Rize - 40th Anniversary Bash
- Rosanne Cash - She Remembers Everything
- Trampled By Turtles - Life is Good on the Open Road
- First Aid Kit - Ruins
- Neko Case - Hell-On
- Richard Thompson - 13 Rivers
- Earls of Leicester - Live at the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame
- Leftover Salmon - Something Higher
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters - Look Now
- War and Treaty - Healing Tide
- Jim Lauderdale - Time Flies
- Aaron Lee Tasjan - Karma For Cheap
- Mavis Staples - If All I Was Was Black
- Courtney Marie Andrews - May Your Kindness Remain
- Alejandro Escovedo - The Crossing
- Ashley Heath & Her Heathens - Where Hope Never Dies
- Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore - From Downey to Lubbock
- Paul Simon - In the Blue Light
- Decemberists - I'll Be Your Girl
- Loretta Lynn - Wouldn't It Be Great
- American Aquarium - Things Change
- Peter Rowan - Carter Stanley's Eyes
- Angelique Kidjo - Remain in Light
- Malcolm Holcombe - Come Hell Or High Water
- Jayhawks - Back Roads and Abandoned Motels
- Mipso - Edges Run
- Shay Martin Lovette - Swift Drifter
- Cordovas - That Santa Fe Channel
- Matt Fassas - Trip
- Brew Davis - Brew Davis
- Sarah Shook & the Disarmers - Years
- Asleep at the Wheel - New Routes
- Ry Cooder - The Prodigal Son
- Charles Bradley - Black Velvet
- Punch Brothers - All Ashore
- David Wilcox - The View From the Edge
- Jimi Hendrix - Both Sides of the Sky
- Chuck Brodsky - Them and Us
- Toubab Krewe - Stylo
- Van Morrison - Versatile
- Iron & Wine - Weed Garden
- Mountain Heart - Soul Searching
- Charley Crockett - Lonesome As a Shadow
- Amy Ray - Holler
- Father John Misty - Gods Favorite Customer
- Van Morrison & Joey DeFrancesco - You're Driving Me Crazy
- Eleanor Underhill - Navigate the Madness
- John Hiatt - The Eclipse Sessions
- Stray Birds - Let It Pass
- Phosphorescent - C'est La Vie
- Death Cab For Cutie - Thank You For Today
- Gibson Brothers - Mockingbird
- Neil Young - Roxy: Tonight's the Night Live
- Paul McCartney - Egypt Station
- Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Poor Until Payday
- Rodney Crowell - Acoustic Classics
- Brent Cobb - Providence Canyon
- Bottle Rockets - Bit Logic
- AJ Ghent - The Neo Blues Project
- Band of Heathens - A Message From the People Revisited
- Cat Power - Wanderer
- John Coltrane - Both Directions at Once: The Lost Album
- Southern Culture on the Skids - Bootleggers Choice
- Anderson East - Encore
- Devil Makes Three - Chains Are Broken
- Neil Young & Promise of the Real - The Visitor