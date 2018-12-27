WNCW's 2018 Top 100 - Staff Picks

Joe Kendrick:

  1. Calexico -- The Thread That Keeps Us
  2. Courtney Marie Andrews - May Your Kindness Remain
  3. Tellico - Woven Waters
  4. River Whyless - Kindness, A Rebel
  5. Jose James - Lean on Me
  6. Damien Jurado - The Horizon Just Laughed
  7. Motel Mirrors - In the Meantime
  8. Aaron Lee Tasjan - Karma For Cheap
  9. Erika Wennerstrom - Sweet Unknown
  10. Middle Kids - Lost Friends

 Martin Anderson:

  1. Courtney Marie Andrews - May Your Kindness Remain
  2. Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
  3. Jim Lauderdale & Roland White - Jim Lauderdale & Roland White
  4. Tellico - Woven Waters
  5. Courtney Barnett - Tell Me How You Really Feel
  6. River Whyless - Kindness, A Rebel
  7. Jupiter & Okwess - Kin Sonic
  8. Robert Walter’s 20th Congress - Spacesuit
  9. John Prine - The Tree of Forgiveness
  10. Leftover Salmon – Something Higher

 Renee Denton:

  1. The Marcus King Band - Carolina Confessions
  2. Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel
  3. The Nude Party - The Nude Party
  4. Liz Cooper & The Stampede - Window Flowers
  5. Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
  6. Amanda Shires - To the Sunset
  7. The Wood Brothers - One Drop of Truth
  8. José James - Lean On Me
  9. Aaron Lee Tasjan - Karma for Cheap
  10. Uncle Walt’s Band - Anthology: Those Boys from Carolina, They Sure Could Sing

 Jasmin Melton:

  1. Slocan Ramblers - Queen City Jubilee
  2. Lonesome Ace Stringband - When The Sun Comes Up
  3. Bobby Britt - Alaya
  4. H.C. McEntire - Lionheart
  5. Brandi Carlisle - By The Way I Forgive You
  6. Kurt Vile - Bottle It In
  7. Charley Crockett - Lonesome As A Shadow
  8. Foghorn Stringband - Rock Island Grange
  9. Songs From The Road Band - Road To Nowhere
  10. Charles Bradley - Black Velvet

 Rob Daves:

  1. Spider Bags – Someday Everything Will Be Fine
  2. Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
  3. Aquaserge – Deja Vous (Live)
  4. Juliana Hatfield – Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John
  5. Sunwatchers – II
  6. Superchunk – What a Time to Be Alive
  7. Las Rosas – Shadow By Your Side
  8. Funeral Horse – Psalms for the Mourning
  9. Evil Triplet – Have a Nice Trip
  10. Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth

 Spencer Jones:

  1.     Brownout- Fear of a Brown Planet
  2.     Jupiter & Okwess- Kin Sonic
  3.     Uncle Walt’s Band: Anthology- Those Boys From Carolina, They Sure Enough Could Sing
  4.     Angelique Kidjo- Remain In Light
  5.     David Byrne- American Utopia
  6.     Kamasi Washington- Heaven and Earth
  7.     Toubab Krewe- Stylo
  8.     Van Morrison & Joey DeFrancesco- You’re Driving Me Crazy
  9.     Eli “Paperboy” Reed- Meets the High & Mighty Brass Band
  10.     Steep Canyon Rangers- Out In the Open

 Vicki Dameron:

  1. Damien Jurado - The Horizon Just Laughed
  2. John Prine - The Tree of Forgiveness
  3. Charley Crockett - Lonesome As a Shadow
  4. Calexico - The Thread That Keeps Us
  5. Mark Knopfler - Down the Road Wherever
  6. Steep Canyon Rangers - Out in the Open
  7. Tami Neilson - Sassafrass!
  8. Neko Case - Hell-On
  9. Lake Street Dive - Free Yourself Up
  10. Paul Cauthen - Have Mercy
