WNCW's 2018 Top 100 - Staff Picks

The music has been released, the votes have been collected...now it's time to count'em on down! Join us as we unveil this year's Top 100 albums, as selected by WNCW listeners and music hosts. It starts just past 9am, and we'll get to #1 a little before 6, with likely a few cuts from the top few. We'll play different tunes from each album on Friday, so we encourage you to listen to both days' worth. Thanks to everyone who voted and helped us come up with this terrific, diverse playlist!