WNCW's 2018 Top 100 - Staff Picks

Joe Kendrick:
- Calexico -- The Thread That Keeps Us
- Courtney Marie Andrews - May Your Kindness Remain
- Tellico - Woven Waters
- River Whyless - Kindness, A Rebel
- Jose James - Lean on Me
- Damien Jurado - The Horizon Just Laughed
- Motel Mirrors - In the Meantime
- Aaron Lee Tasjan - Karma For Cheap
- Erika Wennerstrom - Sweet Unknown
- Middle Kids - Lost Friends
Martin Anderson:
- Courtney Marie Andrews - May Your Kindness Remain
- Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
- Jim Lauderdale & Roland White - Jim Lauderdale & Roland White
- Tellico - Woven Waters
- Courtney Barnett - Tell Me How You Really Feel
- River Whyless - Kindness, A Rebel
- Jupiter & Okwess - Kin Sonic
- Robert Walter’s 20th Congress - Spacesuit
- John Prine - The Tree of Forgiveness
- Leftover Salmon – Something Higher
Renee Denton:
- The Marcus King Band - Carolina Confessions
- Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel
- The Nude Party - The Nude Party
- Liz Cooper & The Stampede - Window Flowers
- Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
- Amanda Shires - To the Sunset
- The Wood Brothers - One Drop of Truth
- José James - Lean On Me
- Aaron Lee Tasjan - Karma for Cheap
- Uncle Walt’s Band - Anthology: Those Boys from Carolina, They Sure Could Sing
Jasmin Melton:
- Slocan Ramblers - Queen City Jubilee
- Lonesome Ace Stringband - When The Sun Comes Up
- Bobby Britt - Alaya
- H.C. McEntire - Lionheart
- Brandi Carlisle - By The Way I Forgive You
- Kurt Vile - Bottle It In
- Charley Crockett - Lonesome As A Shadow
- Foghorn Stringband - Rock Island Grange
- Songs From The Road Band - Road To Nowhere
- Charles Bradley - Black Velvet
Rob Daves:
- Spider Bags – Someday Everything Will Be Fine
- Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
- Aquaserge – Deja Vous (Live)
- Juliana Hatfield – Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John
- Sunwatchers – II
- Superchunk – What a Time to Be Alive
- Las Rosas – Shadow By Your Side
- Funeral Horse – Psalms for the Mourning
- Evil Triplet – Have a Nice Trip
- Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth
Spencer Jones:
- Brownout- Fear of a Brown Planet
- Jupiter & Okwess- Kin Sonic
- Uncle Walt’s Band: Anthology- Those Boys From Carolina, They Sure Enough Could Sing
- Angelique Kidjo- Remain In Light
- David Byrne- American Utopia
- Kamasi Washington- Heaven and Earth
- Toubab Krewe- Stylo
- Van Morrison & Joey DeFrancesco- You’re Driving Me Crazy
- Eli “Paperboy” Reed- Meets the High & Mighty Brass Band
- Steep Canyon Rangers- Out In the Open
Vicki Dameron:
- Damien Jurado - The Horizon Just Laughed
- John Prine - The Tree of Forgiveness
- Charley Crockett - Lonesome As a Shadow
- Calexico - The Thread That Keeps Us
- Mark Knopfler - Down the Road Wherever
- Steep Canyon Rangers - Out in the Open
- Tami Neilson - Sassafrass!
- Neko Case - Hell-On
- Lake Street Dive - Free Yourself Up
- Paul Cauthen - Have Mercy