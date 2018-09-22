This Old Porch Host Carol Rifkin Welcomes LILLIAN CHASE & LEILA WEINSTEIN Sunday, Sept. 23rd to WNCW

Lillian Chase is a 14-year old old-time and bluegrass fiddler and ballad singer with an album produced by John Doyle. The 6th generation native of Western North Carolina found the fiddle at the age of 6, and has a strong interest in the local and regional old-time music that goes with our mountain history. This spirited youngster also plays the stand-up bass, and enjoys playing classical violin in one of the Asheville Symphony Youth orchestras. Lillian appeared at Merlefest 2018 and also performed in Marion, Va. for "Song of the Mountains." Leila Weinstein is the Director of the Lunsford Festival (Saturday October 6), the program coordinator at Mars Hill’s Ramsey Center for Regional Studies, and an Appalachian Studies instructor at Mars Hill University. She loves all traditional music, especially the old ballads. Join Carol Rifkin between 3- 6pm as she invites special guests, this Sunday, to the long time running WNCW program "This Old Porch."