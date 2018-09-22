This Old Porch Host Carol Rifkin Welcomes LILLIAN CHASE & LEILA WEINSTEIN Sunday, Sept. 23rd to WNCW

By WNCW Staff 24 minutes ago

Lillian Chase is a 14-year old old-time and bluegrass fiddler and ballad singer with an album produced by John Doyle. The 6th generation native of Western North Carolina found the fiddle at the age of 6, and has a strong interest in the local and regional old-time music that goes with our mountain history. This spirited youngster also plays the stand-up bass, and enjoys playing classical violin in one of the Asheville Symphony Youth orchestras. Lillian appeared at Merlefest 2018 and also performed  in Marion, Va. for "Song of the Mountains." Leila Weinstein is the Director of the Lunsford Festival (Saturday October 6), the program coordinator at Mars Hill’s Ramsey Center for Regional Studies, and an Appalachian Studies instructor at Mars Hill University. She loves all traditional music, especially the old ballads. Join Carol Rifkin between 3- 6pm as she invites special guests, this Sunday, to the long time running WNCW program "This Old Porch." 

Tags: 
old time music
lunsford festival
mars hill
mars hill college
madison county nc
traditional music
mountain music
appalachian heritage
asheville symphony
bluegrass
fiddle

Related Content

Down The Road BRMT | Marsha Bowman Todd Makes Her Mark In The Mountains

By WNCW Staff Sep 18, 2018
Woman smiling holding banjo
Blue Ridge National Heritage Area

Many of today’s outstanding old-time and bluegrass musicians carry on longstanding family traditions. One such artist is multi-instrumentalist and flatfoot dancer Marsha Bowman Todd. A musician all her life, Marsha is one of the leading lights of the legendary musical community of Mount Airy, North Carolina.