Live Friday, September 28th around 10:30am: Amanda Shires

Yes she's the Texan fiddler married to Jason Isbell with her latest album recorded in Nashville by producer Dave Cobb. But throw out all your presumptions of what she'll sound like, because Amanda likes to keep you on your toes, which is one of the things we love about her. "I wanted the songs to have atmosphere,” Shires says. “That the album was going to be sort of poppy, and that I was doing that to bring some sunshine into the world, cause it’s pretty dark right now.” Her busy tour schedule rolls her through Asheville on Friday night.