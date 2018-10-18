Images From The Studio B Session With YELLOW FEATHER

We had a great time taking these images in Studio B while hanging with the band Yellow Feather. The group calls Old Fort, North Carolina home. It's a small town located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, just eat of Asheville, NC. We were fortunate to share this LIVE Studio B Session with our listeners earlier this year. And, we've also been able to feature one of the Country/Americana band's songs, "Lucille" on our new Crowd Around The Mic CD Volume 22. WNCW staff members, along with Isothermal Community College students/staff, worked on another project with Yellow Feather and National Public Radio's Night Owl Series. It features the band performing in a video that was shot at The Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort, playing the same song "Lucille" that's on our Crowd two-cd compilation set. Click on the link above to watch the clip. You'll see that there's a whole lot of creativity and good vibes in the room when Yellow Feather is in the house!