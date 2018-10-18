Images From The Studio B Session With YELLOW FEATHER

By Vicki Dameron 10 minutes ago

We had a great time taking these images in Studio B while hanging with the band Yellow Feather. The group calls Old Fort, North Carolina home. It's a small town located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, just eat of Asheville, NC. We were fortunate to share this LIVE Studio B Session with our listeners earlier this year. And, we've also been able to feature one of the Country/Americana band's songs, "Lucille" on our new Crowd Around The Mic CD Volume 22. WNCW staff members, along with Isothermal Community College students/staff, worked on another project with Yellow Feather and National Public Radio's Night Owl Series. It features the band performing in a video that was shot at The Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort, playing the same song "Lucille" that's on our Crowd two-cd compilation set. Click on the link above to watch the clip. You'll see that there's a whole lot of creativity and good vibes in the room when Yellow Feather is in the house!

Tags: 
Yellow Feather
americana
old fort nc
Studio B Session Crowd Around Mic
studio b
country music
americana music
#wncw
Isothermal Community College
Casey Kristofferson
Hunter Begley
Charlie Willis
Jim Aaron
Clay Miller
Wayne Reddin
npr
NPR NIght Owl Series
Mountain Gateway Museum
blue ridge mountains

Related Content

Studio B Rewind THE ARTISANALS | BANJO NICKARU and WESTERN SCOOCHES - Sunday, October 21st at 7pm

By WNCW Staff 1 hour ago
Image of band with guitar sitting in meadow of high grass

The Charleston-based band The Artisanals' self-titled debut album blends 70s rock, alt-Americana-and great songwriting, and they played songs from it live for us when they were in Studio B last month. We'll re-visit that session this week on Studio B Rewind and we'll also check out a session with Banjo Nickaru and Western Scooches, an outfit that's as delightfully quirky as they sound. Join Kim Clark every Sunday evening at 7pm for Studio B Rewind.

FALL FUNDRAISER 2018 Begins This Sunday, October 21st at 7am!

By Vicki Dameron Oct 17, 2018

Our Fall Fundraiser starts this Sunday, October 21st, at 7am! We are super excited to meet up with old friends, fans, and WNCW Members, in Studio B this weekend. We have LOTS of new thank you gifts - cool stuff like our new Crowd Around The Mic Vol. 22. There's info on this homepage about the artists featured on the two-cd compilation. Just click on the slideshow to view liner notes! We are also offering a new handmade coffee mug, new tee-shirt designs, a new hoodie, a WNCW Nalgene Bottle, fishing trips, concert tickets, cds, gift certificates and much more!