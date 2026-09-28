Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: I See Hawks in L.A.

They’re back! Formed in 1999 by Rob Waller and brothers Paul (RIP) and Anthony Lacques during a philosophical discussion and rock-throwing session on an East Mojave desert trek, the band I See Hawks In L.A. first gathered on the front porch in Echo Park, Los Angeles, drank whiskey and wrote their first batch of songs. Since then, they’ve released some of our favorite Cosmic American music. They play The Purple Onion in Saluda on Thursday, the Albino Skunk Music Festival outside Greer on Friday, and VisArt Video in Charlotte on Sunday.