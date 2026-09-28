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Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Asheville Bluegrass Band & Holler Choir

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 28, 2026 at 8:38 AM EDT

There’s a new festival coming to Asheville on Saturday the 3rd at The Foundy: Foundy Fest! Proceeds from it will be directly reinvested into the WNC music industry, the growth of the Leona Wild Collective, and the arts community, providing essential resources and empowering the musicians who serve as the heartbeat of our region. The Asheville Bluegrass Band, The Holler Choir, and The Local Honeys are on the lineup, and we’ve got members of the Asheville Bluegrass Band and Holler Choir coming in to Studio B just past 11am.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson