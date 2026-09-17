Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 1pm: Admiral Radio

Admiral Radio, an award-winning folk/Americana act from South Carolina, is the creative partnership of Coty Hoover and Becca Smith. Named after their old wooden radio, this husband-and-wife team met while waiting tables in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Inspired by the everyday, their songs explore life lessons, the quiet hustle of ordinary life, and the dogged optimism that drives it all. For their new, 5th new full-length album, the group has officially signed on with Too Fine Records, the new label by Triple 8 Management (Sierra Ferrell, Kaitlin Butts, Madison Cunningham). They have a string of upcoming shows in our area, beginning Tuesday in Studio B! They play Wednesday the 23rd at The Evening Muse (Charlotte), September 24th at 185 King Street (Brevard), and September 30th at the Albino Skunk Music Festival (Greer, SC).