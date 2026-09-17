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Live in Studio B, Thursday at 3pm: Jane Kramer

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 17, 2026 at 8:09 AM EDT
Photo by Jacqueline Franquez Fuller

Asheville singer/songwriter Jane Kramer has announced a new, 4th, album, Moon & Mother, coming out October 9th. Following the release of her 2019 album Valley of the Bones, Kramer became a mother, mourned the loss of her own mother, witnessed the devastation Hurricane Helene brought to her Asheville community, and found herself reconsidering what it meant to build a meaningful life as both an artist and a parent. While music temporarily moved into the background, songwriting remained a constant, eventually becoming the foundation for her most personal album to date. Jane has a local album release show at the Ayurprana Listening Room on Saturday the 19th, and she and the Free Planet Radio will give us a preview of it all with Roland on Thursday!
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson