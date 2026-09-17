Live in Studio B, Thursday at 3pm: Jane Kramer

Asheville singer/songwriter Jane Kramer has announced a new, 4th, album, Moon & Mother, coming out October 9th. Following the release of her 2019 album Valley of the Bones, Kramer became a mother, mourned the loss of her own mother, witnessed the devastation Hurricane Helene brought to her Asheville community, and found herself reconsidering what it meant to build a meaningful life as both an artist and a parent. While music temporarily moved into the background, songwriting remained a constant, eventually becoming the foundation for her most personal album to date. Jane has a local album release show at the Ayurprana Listening Room on Saturday the 19th, and she and the Free Planet Radio will give us a preview of it all with Roland on Thursday!