Live in Studio B, Monday at 3pm: Jay Buchanan

Jay Buchanan is just as comfortable singing with Jason Isbell or The Bee Gees, Miranda Lambert, Massive Attack, The Bloody Beetroots, or Brandi Carlile as with the arena rock band he is usually known for. His voice remains his signature instrument: powerful, earthen, and impossibly expressive, a gritty echo of the California mountains themselves. A frequent collaborator with longtime friend and nine-time GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb, Buchanan has written for film soundtracks and other projects, equally at home co-creating as he is fronting the blues-rock band Rival Sons. His swaggering style and humble approach have earned him fans worldwide, yet anyone who has met him knows there’s far more to this singer-songwriter than the archetypal rock-star image. We enjoyed getting to know his Weapons of Beauty album earlier this year, and he’ll be in our area for a show at Revival Asheville on Tuesday the 22nd, after a live session here with Alex.