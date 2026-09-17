Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Andy Thomas

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Andy Thomas has worked his way up the ranks as an electrifying guitarist up and down the East Coast, whether it’s fronting his own wild-n-out project The Trongone Band or being the six-string rocket fuel for the melodic muscle car that is acclaimed Americana act Yarn. “I’ve known for a long time that I was wired for this life,” Thomas says of being a musician and performer. “[The road and the stage] feels like home for me. I love playing, traveling, and getting the inspiration to write — it’s where I feel most at peace.” Produced by fellow Richmond native and longtime friend Dave Schools, the legendary bassist for Widespread Panic, and captured at the renowned Spacebomb Studios, Andy’s new album Highway Junkie connects the dots of Thomas’ troubled past and hard-fought strength of self in the present. He’s embarking on a full-time solo run, and plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday (5:30pm); also Fall For Greenville on October 10th.