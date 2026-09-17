Live in Studio B, Friday 9/25 at 2pm: Red Camel Collective

Formed in 2024, Red Camel Collective derived their name from the song "The Man In Red Camels" written by Timmy Massey and Rick Pardue. Red Camels are a vintage clothing brand best known for their iconic overalls. This name reflects the band's dedication to tradition, authenticity, and timeless style. Recently, they’ve been nominated in 3 IBMA award categories: Vocal Group, Song Of The Year and Female Vocalist, after winning IBMA New Artist of the Year Award in 2025. They’re playing Mountain Heritage Days in Cullowhee on Saturday the 26th.