Live in Studio B, Monday at 2pm: Jon Shain

Jon Shain is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, teacher, producer, and author from Durham, NC. Shain takes everyday experiences and creates stories that run from tongue-in-cheek wit to the struggles of loss, and contemplates our place in the world. His musical styles range from fingerstyle guitar to Americana, Folk, and Blues. His new album, out this month, Odds …And Even So, is a collection of songs he’s been storing for the past few years. His primary musical collaborator FJ Ventre joins him again as producer, and adding bass, keys, percussion, and vocals.

