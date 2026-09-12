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Live in Studio B, Monday at 2pm: Jon Shain

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 12, 2026 at 8:08 PM EDT
Photo by Tom Bagby

Jon Shain is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, teacher, producer, and author from Durham, NC. Shain takes everyday experiences and creates stories that run from tongue-in-cheek wit to the struggles of loss, and contemplates our place in the world. His musical styles range from fingerstyle guitar to Americana, Folk, and Blues. His new album, out this month, Odds …And Even So, is a collection of songs he’s been storing for the past few years. His primary musical collaborator FJ Ventre joins him again as producer, and adding bass, keys, percussion, and vocals.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson