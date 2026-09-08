Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: The Kruger Brothers

We have waited years for their triumphant return to Studio B, and now it’s happening! Born and raised in Europe, brothers Jens (banjo) and Uwe (guitar) Kruger started singing and playing instruments at a very young age, and began performing professionally in the ‘70s. In 1989 the brothers teamed up with bass player Joel Landsberg, a native of New York City; together, they established the incomparable sound that the Kruger Brothers are known for today. The trio moved to the United States in 2003 and has since been based in Wilkesboro, NC. Joining their ranks full-time in 2025, mandolinist and Wilkesboro native, Jonah Horton, adds an exciting musical dynamic to the group’s unparalleled sound.

In 2011 Jens was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame in the “Regional Musician” category. Two years later he was awarded the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo & Bluegrass. In March of 2025 the Kruger Brothers were inducted into the Blue Ridge Hall of Fame. These are just a few of the many accolades they’ve received over the years. Upcoming shows include the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival on Friday, Saloon Studios Live in West Jefferson on Saturday, and the Bardo Arts Center in Cullowhee on the 17th (with the Soluna Quartet.)