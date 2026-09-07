Live in Studio B, Wednesday the 9th at 11am: Hannah Kaminer

Hannah & The Wistfuls is an alt-country/indie band featuring the songwriting, vocals, and rhythm guitar of Hannah Kaminer; the keys, bass and harmonies of Kevin Williams (Holy Ghost Tent Revival, Fwuit, Tyler Ramsey, Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters); drums by Ross Montsinger (Holy Ghost Tent Revival, Fwuit, Tina & Her Pony, The Moon & You, and more); and pedal steel, lap steel, dobro, and electric guitar by Asheville's Jackson Dulaney (Alex Krug, Pretty Little Goat, Alexa Rose, and more). The band frequently collaborates with Asheville-based musicians Melissa Hyman (cello, bass, harmony vocals) and Jackson Grimm (guitar, banjo, harmony vocals). They have a show at Saluda’s “Top of the Grade” series Friday evening. Hannah Kaminer is an Asheville-based singer/songwriter who delivers gut-punching lyrics about love, loss, and home, painting portraits of small-town Appalachian life while wrestling with themes such as gentrification and overdevelopment, bait-and-switch religion, codependence, and dysfunctional relationships.

