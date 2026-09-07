© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Wednesday the 9th at 11am: Hannah Kaminer

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 7, 2026 at 10:21 AM EDT

Hannah & The Wistfuls is an alt-country/indie band featuring the songwriting, vocals, and rhythm guitar of Hannah Kaminer; the keys, bass and harmonies of Kevin Williams (Holy Ghost Tent Revival, Fwuit, Tyler Ramsey, Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters); drums by Ross Montsinger (Holy Ghost Tent Revival, Fwuit, Tina & Her Pony, The Moon & You, and more); and pedal steel, lap steel, dobro, and electric guitar by Asheville's Jackson Dulaney (Alex Krug, Pretty Little Goat, Alexa Rose, and more). The band frequently collaborates with Asheville-based musicians Melissa Hyman (cello, bass, harmony vocals) and Jackson Grimm (guitar, banjo, harmony vocals). They have a show at Saluda’s “Top of the Grade” series Friday evening. Hannah Kaminer is an Asheville-based singer/songwriter who delivers gut-punching lyrics about love, loss, and home, painting portraits of small-town Appalachian life while wrestling with themes such as gentrification and overdevelopment, bait-and-switch religion, codependence, and dysfunctional relationships.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson