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Live in Studio B, Saturday at 1pm: Amanda Cook Band

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 7, 2026 at 10:23 AM EDT

Singer Amanda Cook, who also owns Mountain Fever Records, has been releasing singles lately for her next album, Love Through Time, coming out next month. She and her band, which includes Carolyne Van Lierop – Boone on banjo, Chevy Watson on guitar, Josh Faul on bass, George Mason in fiddle, and Ethan Church on mandolin, will be visiting us in Studio B on Saturday during “Goin’ Across the Mountain” before playing Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in the evening. "As down to earth as the lyrics in her songs, Amanda Cook continues soaring to new heights in her music. She's truly an artist who's stayed the course and remained true to her sound." –Brooke Aldridge
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson