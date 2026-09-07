Live in Studio B, Saturday at 1pm: Amanda Cook Band

Singer Amanda Cook, who also owns Mountain Fever Records, has been releasing singles lately for her next album, Love Through Time, coming out next month. She and her band, which includes Carolyne Van Lierop – Boone on banjo, Chevy Watson on guitar, Josh Faul on bass, George Mason in fiddle, and Ethan Church on mandolin, will be visiting us in Studio B on Saturday during “Goin’ Across the Mountain” before playing Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in the evening. "As down to earth as the lyrics in her songs, Amanda Cook continues soaring to new heights in her music. She's truly an artist who's stayed the course and remained true to her sound." –Brooke Aldridge

