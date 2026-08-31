Live in Studio B, Friday at 3pm : AVAS

It means “Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System” to those aware of electric and hybrid cars these days, but we will always associate it with the Acoustic Vibration Appreciation Society. Jay Sanders (bass), Jason Krekel (mandolin), Andy Pond (banjo), Cailen Campbell (fiddle), and Gaines Post (flute) were part of a pioneering group in the dynamic Western NC music scene back in 1999/2000, with an album produced by Aaron Price and Bill Reynolds. They spread to the wind following that, but we at WNCW have not forgotten them! And they’re back together for this week’s Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Mill Spring! They fit in perfectly at the infamous Green Acres Music Hall scene around Bostic back in the day, and perhaps Roland and they will touch on the upcoming Green Acres Music Hall expo at the Earl Scruggs Center next year.