Friday at 1pm, Live in Studio B: Michelle Malone

With a career that spans 40 years through folk, roots rock, Americana, and country blues, Michelle Malone is no doubt an underground legend in the fabric of Georgia music. Collaborators have included the Indigo Girls, Gregg Allman, and Chuck Leavell, just to name a few. Guitar World said Malone is “equal parts badass guitar slinger and sweet songstress, with masterful lyrical introspection.” She returns to Studio B on Friday afternoon, before playing Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard that evening, and AVL Sounds Fest on Saturday.