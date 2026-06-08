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Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: Samara Jade

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 8, 2026 at 8:31 AM EDT
Courtesy of Greg India

Samara calls Asheville and Western NC home, as well as the Pacific Northwest. Her reverence for the magic and beauty of these two bioregions is a frequent theme in her music. We’re glad when she’s back in our area for intimate concerts, though it’s actually been a number of years since she had a full one like she’ll have on Friday at AyurPrana Listening Room in West Asheville, along with River Guergarian, Craig Kellberg, Megan Drollinger, Max Dribner, & others.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson