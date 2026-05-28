Live in Studio B, Friday at 11am: Sweet Megg

She’s sweet indeed, and it’s sweet that she and her band will be live in Studio B on Friday the 5th! They play the Summer Tracks series at Rogers Park Amphitheatre in Tryon that evening, and then return to the area for a show at The Palm Room at Fitz and the Wolfe in Asheville on Friday June 12th. We love her new album Sweet Negroni. It features songs from the likes of Edith Piaf, Fats Waller, and Billie Holiday, as well as Tom Waits. As she says, “The album is quirky, jazzy, Americana-leaning, and all-around a good time. So cozy up, maybe make yourself a negroni, and enjoy.” 11 am might be a bit early for a negroni, but hey, you do you!