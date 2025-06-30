Live in Studio B, Monday at 3pm: Drunken Prayer

As his/their website bio describes, “Drunken Prayer transcends the bounds of Americana music: Morgan Geer writes songs that could emerge from a highly blissed-out biker bar or a swampy ashram.” Or in the case of his new album, an old church nestled deep in the rural South. Thy Burdens has been released this week, and it takes the listener on a tour of some old hymns of his great-grandmother’s church in Mobile, Alabama, but delivered in the gritty rock style that Drunken Prayer has become known for. Producer and Drive-By Truckers’ bassist Bobby Matt Patton, who cut his teeth playing in fiery Pentecostal church bands around north Alabama, put this together with Geer. “If it’s been left up to guys like us to spread the good news,” they say, “something has gone wrong.” Morgan spends much of his time in Asheville, though he’s off to his “other” home of Portland, Oregon, and the Northwest for some shows soon, before coming back to the Southeast in August. Tune in for our live session Monday afternoon with host Joe Kendrick.