Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 3pm: The Faux Paws

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 5, 2025 at 7:45 AM EDT

Insight into why we at WNCW love this trio – in addition to just how tight they play together – can be found in their own website’s description of their music: Is it bluegrass? Not usually. Old-time? Occasionally. Is it Celtic? Can’t quite say that. Is it Folk? Americana? Jazz? Singer-songwriter? None of the above, but members of the Paws have deep ties to all of these traditions and blend their elements effortlessly to serve whatever musical idea is being presented. Fiddler Noah VanNorstrand, brother Andrew Norstrand on guitar, and saxophonist Chris Miller have a terrific new album out, No Bad Ideas, and shows at The Cork & Keg in Asheville on Wednesday, and the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby on Thursday, the Albino Skunk Music Festival near Greer on Friday, and the Tryon International Equestrian Center for “Saturday Night Lights.”
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
